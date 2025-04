As a world-class snowboarder, Jess Kimura was frustrated at the lack of women’s representation in winter sports movies and competitions. So she founded her own!

Hear from Jess and her team about “The Uninvited” snowboarding event being held April 10-13 at Woodward Park City and how it both empowers women athletes of all levels as well as gives much-deserved exposure to top competitors from around the world.