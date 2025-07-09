The Mountain Life | July 9, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published July 9, 2025 at 2:47 PM MDT Listen • 52:18 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Take a journey down memory lane with journalist and self-described "retrologist" Rolando Pujol as he celebrates the charm of America's vintage roadside culture. (00:52)Award-winning New York Times journalist Susan Dominus weaves researched stories with science to explore the circumstances that set families apart including the potential effects of your birth order. (25:14)