The Mountain Life | October 15, 2025

Connor Darnbrough, co-founder of the Smart Fit Method in Park City, breaks down the science of personalized, data-driven training. (00:53)

Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15th — but nearly 70% of beneficiaries don't understand the process. Health tech expert Stephanie Jones, CEO of iTAV shares what you need to know. (25:30)