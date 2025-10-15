© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Training smarter with the Smart Fit Method

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:20 PM MDT
Connor Darnbrough, co-founder of the Smart Fit Method in Park City
KPCW
/
Connor Darnbrough
Connor Darnbrough, co-founder of the Smart Fit Method in Park City

Connor Darnbrough, former pro athlete and co-founder of the Smart Fit Method, talks about efficient, effective, expert-led fitness training.

Every Smart Fit fitness session blends strength, cardio and oxygen training into 20-minute, high-impact workouts. Delivered in a semi-personal training format, the concierge fitness program is powered by intelligent machines developed by NASA and top performance labs, and personalized by expert trainers.

Smart Fit sessions are built to stack, providing structure, flexibility and measurable progress across strength, performance and recovery.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek