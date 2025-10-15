Training smarter with the Smart Fit Method

Connor Darnbrough, former pro athlete and co-founder of the Smart Fit Method, talks about efficient, effective, expert-led fitness training.

Every Smart Fit fitness session blends strength, cardio and oxygen training into 20-minute, high-impact workouts. Delivered in a semi-personal training format, the concierge fitness program is powered by intelligent machines developed by NASA and top performance labs, and personalized by expert trainers.

Smart Fit sessions are built to stack, providing structure, flexibility and measurable progress across strength, performance and recovery.