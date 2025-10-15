© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

It takes a village to navigate Medicare with confidence

Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:23 PM MDT
Stephanie Jones, CEO of iTAV
Stephanie Jones, CEO of iTAV

We have never done a show on Medicare enrollment, and here’s the problem: studies show that up to 70% of beneficiaries don’t fully understand the process.

With Medicare Open Enrollment starting Oct. 15th, millions of seniors will soon face important choices about their healthcare.

Stephanie Jones, is here to change that. She’s the CEO and founder of a platform designed to make Medicare decisions clearer, easier and more empowering. Inspired by her own mother’s struggles with the system, Stephanie built the platform iTAV on the belief that “it takes a village” to navigate healthcare.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
