It takes a village to navigate Medicare with confidence

We have never done a show on Medicare enrollment, and here’s the problem: studies show that up to 70% of beneficiaries don’t fully understand the process.

With Medicare Open Enrollment starting Oct. 15th, millions of seniors will soon face important choices about their healthcare.

Stephanie Jones, is here to change that. She’s the CEO and founder of a platform designed to make Medicare decisions clearer, easier and more empowering. Inspired by her own mother’s struggles with the system, Stephanie built the platform iTAV on the belief that “it takes a village” to navigate healthcare.