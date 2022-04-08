© 2022 KPCW

Regional News

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health merge

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM MDT
intermountain_logo_0.jpg
Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health have merged and will operate under the Intermountain name.

Two nonprofit healthcare organizations, Intermountain and SCL Health, just merged, making Intermountain the 11th largest healthcare provider in the United States. Combined they’ll provide healthcare to communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Kansas. As part of the merger, the company will retain the name Intermountain Healthcare and still be headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Intermountain employs 59,000 caregivers, operates 33 hospitals, including one virtual hospital, and runs 385 clinics across seven states. It is also a health insurer to 1,000,000 people in Utah and Idaho.

Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt will serve as the new chairman of the board.

Intermountain Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison said in a statement that this merger creates a model for the future of healthcare and focuses on keeping people healthy, and proactively addresses causes of illness through high-quality, affordable, and accessible care.

SCL Health’s Catholic hospitals will retain their names and continue to operate according to existing practices.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
