Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies, Christopher Larkin | Dec. 23, 2021
Published December 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM MST
This episode of Cool Science Radio's guest is Christopher Larkin. He is the Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies where commitment to machine learning has allowed him to drive real-world solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare. He joins the show to talk to Lynn and John about IT predictions for 2022. Will workers stay remote? Will cyber threats come under control or take a darker turn? Larkin's professional world revolves around him being at the bleeding edge of answering these questions.
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.