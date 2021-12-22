© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.

Concord Technologies

  • Concord Technologies Logo.jfif
    Public Affairs
    Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies, Christopher Larkin | Dec. 23, 2021
    John Wells
    ,
    This episode of Cool Science Radio's guest is Christopher Larkin. He is the Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies where commitment to machine learning has allowed him to drive real-world solutions that improve the delivery of healthcare. He joins the show to talk to Lynn and John about IT predictions for 2022. Will workers stay remote? Will cyber threats come under control or take a darker turn? Larkin's professional world revolves around him being at the bleeding edge of answering these questions.
  • cool_science.jpg
    Public Affairs
    Cool Science Radio | Dec. 23, 2021
    John Wells
    ,
    Today's guests include: Christopher Larkin ( 1:36) the Chief Technology Officer at Concord Technologies and Eric Johnson ( 32:33) author of The Elements of Choice: Why The Way We Decide Matters