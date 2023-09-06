The 33rd First Annual Ig Nobel Prizes

Well, it’s that time of year again, when the improbable science, the research that makes us laugh and then think, and the under-acknowledged discoveries are recognized as what they truly are – REAL science. And even though the Nobel committee didn’t appreciate their hard work, the IG Nobel awards do. Marc Abrahams, founder and master of ceremonies, tells us about this year’s upcoming Ig Nobel ceremony, the Nobel Laureates who’ve been roped into presenting, and other essential elements.

This year's event, held on September 14, can be found at https://improbable.com/ig/2023-ceremony/

