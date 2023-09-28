© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Mining and rare earth mineral extraction

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT

The growth in high-tech products, cell phones, computers, and electric vehicles brings with it the necessity for rare earth minerals, which requires more mining and extraction. Although mining can come with a high environmental price tag, consumers are increasing their demand for these products. What exactly are rare earth minerals, and can their extraction become more efficient and less damaging? Pratt Rogers, Assistant Professor of Mining Engineering at the University of Utah, answers these questions and many others.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly