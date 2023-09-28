Mining and rare earth mineral extraction
The growth in high-tech products, cell phones, computers, and electric vehicles brings with it the necessity for rare earth minerals, which requires more mining and extraction. Although mining can come with a high environmental price tag, consumers are increasing their demand for these products. What exactly are rare earth minerals, and can their extraction become more efficient and less damaging? Pratt Rogers, Assistant Professor of Mining Engineering at the University of Utah, answers these questions and many others.