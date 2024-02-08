Studying human consciousness and AI to unravel the mysteries of the universe
George Musser has just written "Putting Ourselves Back in the Equation Why Physicists Are Studying Human Consciousness and AI To Unravel The Mysteries of The Universe." Musser looks at how physicists are working with neuroscientists, artificial intelligence experts, and more to try to explain consciousness, and how they are actively working with AI researchers to understand more about how the "neural" systems that help AI work.