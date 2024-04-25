© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Using biological methods to remove excess methane from the atmosphere

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:28 PM MDT
Photo courtesy of Jessica Swanson

Carbon dioxide is the greenhouse gas that most think of, and where most of the research and funding is going. But methane is another greenhouse gas that is just as critical and potentially harmful. Thanks to the research being done through the Swanson Group at the University of Utah, biological methods for removing excess methane from the atmosphere are being created. Jessica Swanson, assistant professor of chemistry, director of the Swanson Group and developer of a new methane mitigation process, describes what these microbes are and how they can help combat climate change.

