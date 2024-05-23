© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope to launch new telescope 2027

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 23, 2024 at 3:10 PM MDT
Rendering of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
Image courtesy of NASA
Rendering of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
Photo of Nancy Grace Roman
Image courtesy of NASA
Photo of Nancy Grace Roman

It’s that time of year again, when stargazers will descend on Bryce Canyon National Park for the Annual Astronomy Festival. The festival offers so much more than guided discoveries of the night sky. The Salt Lake Astronomical Society and the University of Utah bring their telescopes to share with attendees. There are daytime activities that include solar telescopes, along with evening programs with national experts and scientists discussing the night sky and the latest discoveries and explorations. One such expert who will be in Bryce is Rob Zellem, Exoplanet Astronomer with NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
