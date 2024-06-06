© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Reinventing the market economy with data

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:33 AM MDT
Image courtesy of MIT Press

Data, to many of us, is something that is just a record to be mined, surveyed and even exploited. But data can also be viewed as complex artifacts that reflect intricate patterns of social significance and play a critical role in structuring our economic and social reality.

For the first time in history, data are at the heart of an emerging socioeconomic order. In their new book, “Data Rules: Reinventing the Market Economy,” authors from LUISS University, Rome, Cristina Alaima, Assistant Professor of Digital Economy and Society and Jannis Kallinikos, Professor of Organizational Studies and the Chair of Digital Transformation and Data Driven Innovation describe the role this digital revolution plays in today’s market economy.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly