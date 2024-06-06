Reinventing the market economy with data

Data, to many of us, is something that is just a record to be mined, surveyed and even exploited. But data can also be viewed as complex artifacts that reflect intricate patterns of social significance and play a critical role in structuring our economic and social reality.

For the first time in history, data are at the heart of an emerging socioeconomic order. In their new book, “Data Rules: Reinventing the Market Economy,” authors from LUISS University, Rome, Cristina Alaima, Assistant Professor of Digital Economy and Society and Jannis Kallinikos, Professor of Organizational Studies and the Chair of Digital Transformation and Data Driven Innovation describe the role this digital revolution plays in today’s market economy.