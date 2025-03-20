Brainwashing, mind control and the instability of truth

Rebecca Lemov is a historian of science at Harvard University and has been a visiting scholar at the Max Planck Institute. Her research explores data, technology and the history of human and behavioral sciences.

In her new book, "The Instability of Truth: Brainwashing, Mind Control, and Hyper-persuasion," Lemov talks about brainwashing, mind control and hyper-persuasion. She reveals those at risk are not just those who are vulnerable to joining cults or going down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, it is all of us. Lemov even discusses her personal experiences with brainwashing.