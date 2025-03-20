© 2025 KPCW

Brainwashing, mind control and the instability of truth

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:04 PM MDT
Rebecca Lemov, author of "The Instability of Truth"
Book cover for "The Instability of Truth" by Rebecca Lemov

Rebecca Lemov is a historian of science at Harvard University and has been a visiting scholar at the Max Planck Institute. Her research explores data, technology and the history of human and behavioral sciences.

In her new book, "The Instability of Truth: Brainwashing, Mind Control, and Hyper-persuasion," Lemov talks about brainwashing, mind control and hyper-persuasion. She reveals those at risk are not just those who are vulnerable to joining cults or going down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, it is all of us. Lemov even discusses her personal experiences with brainwashing.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
