Utah scientists with Misha the elephant unlock past migrations

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:41 PM MDT
Misha the Elephant
Courtesy of University of Utah
Misha the Elephant
Thure Cerling
Courtesy of University of Utah
Thure Cerling

Misha the elephant, left behind more than just adoring fans and keepers when she died in 2008. Her teeth, that were collected before she was buried, are now helping University of Utah geologists develop a method for tracking the movements of large herbivores across landscapes, even for animals now extinct, such as mastodons and mammoths.

Thure Cerling, a highly decorated and distinguished U of U professor of both geology and biology, and a pioneer in the use of isotope analysis, shares more about Misha’s teeth, and the isotopes they contain.

One of Misha's teeth
Courtesy of University of Utah
One of Misha's teeth

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
