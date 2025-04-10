Utah scientists with Misha the elephant unlock past migrations

Courtesy of University of Utah Thure Cerling

Misha the elephant, left behind more than just adoring fans and keepers when she died in 2008. Her teeth, that were collected before she was buried, are now helping University of Utah geologists develop a method for tracking the movements of large herbivores across landscapes, even for animals now extinct, such as mastodons and mammoths.

Thure Cerling, a highly decorated and distinguished U of U professor of both geology and biology, and a pioneer in the use of isotope analysis, shares more about Misha’s teeth, and the isotopes they contain.