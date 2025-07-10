Mapping the cosmos with the Vera C. Rubin Observatory

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, located in Chile, is a next-generation astronomical facility designed to conduct the 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), capturing wide-field images of the entire southern sky every few nights.

Its findings are expected to revolutionize our understanding of dark matter, dark energy, the dynamic universe and the formation and evolution of galaxies by collecting an unprecedented volume of data — about 20 terabytes per night. Lee Billings of Scientific American shares his passion about the Vera Rubin.