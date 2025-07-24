Innovating the freedom of mobility with robotic devices
After debuting their first product in 2015, CEO Steven Boal’s Salt Lake City-based tech company, Matia Mobility, has continued to innovate toward their ultimate goal: improving the health, wellness, and sense of independence for as many people as possible. In this episode, Boal discusses leading a team of expert inventors and engineers dedicated to creating innovative robotic mobility devices for those with walking disabilities and the life-changing impact such products could have.