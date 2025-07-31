© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

What AI can teach us about evolution, computing and the mind

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:28 PM MDT
Photo of Blaise Agüera y Arcas
Blaise Agüera y Arcas

Blaise Agüera y Arcas, VP and Fellow at Google and founder of Paradigms of Intelligence, explores the computational nature of life, the origins of intelligence, consciousness, free will and the ethics of AI.

His book, “What Is Intelligence? Lessons from AI About Evolution, Computing, and Minds,” weaves insights from computer science, biology, physics and neuroscience to present a unified theory of intelligence — and argues, controversially, that some modern AI systems may possess consciousness and free will.

Book cover for "What Is Intelligence?" by Blaise Agüera y Arcas
Publisher: MIT Press

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek