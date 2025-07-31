What AI can teach us about evolution, computing and the mind

Blaise Agüera y Arcas, VP and Fellow at Google and founder of Paradigms of Intelligence, explores the computational nature of life, the origins of intelligence, consciousness, free will and the ethics of AI.

His book, “What Is Intelligence? Lessons from AI About Evolution, Computing, and Minds,” weaves insights from computer science, biology, physics and neuroscience to present a unified theory of intelligence — and argues, controversially, that some modern AI systems may possess consciousness and free will.