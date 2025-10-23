From string theory to quantum supremacy with Michio Kaku

World-renowned theoretical physicist Michio Kaku explores some of the most profound questions in modern science.

Kaku discusses the ideas behind his books "The God Equation" and "Quantum Supremacy," diving into the search for a unified theory through string theory and string-field theory. He explains how breakthroughs in quantum computing and artificial intelligence are poised to revolutionize technology, medicine and our understanding of the universe itself.

Known for making complex science accessible and engaging, Kaku offers an inspiring look at how today’s discoveries are shaping the future of humanity.