© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Human connection, love and the physics of entanglement

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published October 23, 2025 at 9:11 PM MDT
Writer and business strategist Lee Malcher
Lee Malcher
Writer and business strategist Lee Malcher

Writer and business strategist Lee Malcher discusses his recent book, "LeeWay: Emerging Through the Modern Hero's Journey," which explores the intersection of science, spirituality and personal transformation.

Malcher shares how his unique perspective on love through the lens of quantum entanglement emerged from his own journey of self-discovery, therapy and partnership with his molecular biologist wife.

Together, they uncovered surprising parallels between human connection and the physics of entanglement, revealing that whether in relationships, business or personal growth, authenticity is the foundation for transformation.

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg