Human connection, love and the physics of entanglement

Writer and business strategist Lee Malcher discusses his recent book, "LeeWay: Emerging Through the Modern Hero's Journey," which explores the intersection of science, spirituality and personal transformation.

Malcher shares how his unique perspective on love through the lens of quantum entanglement emerged from his own journey of self-discovery, therapy and partnership with his molecular biologist wife.

Together, they uncovered surprising parallels between human connection and the physics of entanglement, revealing that whether in relationships, business or personal growth, authenticity is the foundation for transformation.