Cool Science Radio | December 18, 2025

Dr. Catriona Wallace explains how ritual, awakened thinking and emerging technology can help leaders adapt more quickly to social and technological change in her new book, "Rapid Transformation." (01:24)Author Matthew Cobb discusses his forthcoming book, "Crick: A Mind in Motion," which explores the life, collaborations and the scientific breakthroughs of Nobel laureate Francis Crick. (26:58)