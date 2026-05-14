Cool Science Radio | May 14, 2026
Kevin Williams, founder and CEO of Ascend AI Labs, explores how AI has evolved from a future possibility into a powerful opportunity and how organizations are learning to harness it to work smarter, move faster, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.
- Then, University of Utah chemist Matthew Sigman explains how machine learning is transforming drug discovery. By predicting how molecules form, especially their critical “handedness,” new tools can dramatically cut the time, cost, and trial-and-error required to develop life-saving medicines.