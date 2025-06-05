Fresh Tracks Friday | June 6, 2025

9 a.m. - Leftover Salmon - Salmon Scales

This is a new instrumental from Leftover Salmon's most recent album "Let's Party About It." The will be headlining on Thursday night at the upcoming Utah Arts Festival, which takes place in Library Square in downtown Salt Lake from June 19th through 22nd. This is the Festival's 49th year Celebrating Art & Community. there will be local art for sale, street art, dance and musical performances, food, film, literary arts, a kids art yard, and workshops

10 a.m. - The K's - The Bends (Here We Go Again)

The K's are an English indie rock band from Earlestown, Merseyside, a location described as "a town caught between other places." Their second album "Pretty On The Internet" is coming out this summer. Influenced by The Clash, The Jam, Squeeze and The Libertines, the band was originally named the Kaleidoscopes, after their local record shop, but have since shortened it to the K’s.

11 a.m. - Ax and the Hatchetmen - Hotel Room

Ax and The Hatchetmen are a young sextet from Chicago who got together in high school. They describe their music today as an ode to 60s and 70s music with a big alternative/indie twist. Ax and the Hatchetmen will be in concert July 28th at Sandy Amphitheatre, opening for Fitz and The Tantrums.

1 p.m. - ALO - Friends

Who is ALO? Their website eloquently and metaphorically describes the band as a "3O-year musical vision-quest. ALO is an adventure, it’s a Spring break road trip to Colorado, it’s an all-night drive from Salt Lake City to San Jose. It’s the comfort of hanging out with life-long friends, of relaxing on a couch and finding treasures hidden in its cushions." This is their latest release.

2 p.m. - Caamp - And It's Gone (Main Title Theme from "Stick")

Caamp is a five-piece folk band out of Ohio. They spell their name with two A's, probably so you can find them on the internet. This new song is the title theme from the Owen Wilson streaming television series "Stick" about an over-the-hill ex-golfer. Caamp is scheduled at Granary Live in Salt Lake City on July 24th.

3 p.m. - Lukas Nelson - Born Runnin' Outta Time

This track is from Nelson's first solo album "American Romance" which comes out in later this month. The track finds Nelson searching for balance between his own ambitions and the present moment. It may refer to that feeling of not "being there yet," but also therefore not being present in the here and now. Lukas Nelson will be in concert at Canyons Village on August 8th.

4 p.m. - Madeline Hawthorne - Love Is A Good Thing

Madeline Hawthorne grew up in a very musical household in New England but now she calls Bozeman, Montana her home. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist writes the kind of tunes you listen to on a cross-country trek to start anew or in the dead of night when you need a reminder that somebody’s listening. Her appropriately titled 2024 album was " Tales From Late Nights & Long Drives," but this is a brand new single and a peek of what's to come.

5 p.m. - Goose - California Magic

Goose is a band from Wilton, Connecticut. They are an American rock band known for its genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base. They'll be headlining this year's Park City Song Summit and performing in City Park. This is from their most recent album "Everything Must Go."

6 p.m. - Matt Berninger - Inland Ocean

Matt Berninger is an American singer, primarily known as the frontman and lyricist of indie rock band The National. You'll recognize his deep baritone voice on this song from his solo project. His new album, "Get Sunk," comes after several years of writers block and self-disgust. "Inland Ocean" is from the new album.

7 p.m. - Joe Mungovan - Parachute

Joe Mungovan is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter & producer from Australia. On this brand new single we can hear his ultra-rhythmic guitar strumming, evidence of his first love, playing the drums.

8 p.m. - Natalie Bergman - Gunslinger

Natalie Bergman is a singer-songwriter, and formerly one-half of the brother/sister duo Wild Belle. She has a new solo album coming out tilted "My Home is Not in This World," which channels psychedelic soul and alt-‘60s pop.