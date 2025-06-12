Fresh Tracks Friday | June 13, 2025
This Friday the 13th, KPCW serves up a musical experience that's so good, it's spooky. You'll be anything but unlucky when you hear the latest releases from The Black Keys, Olivia Dean, The Kooks, and many more. Tune in to Fresh Tracks Friday — if you dare!
9 a.m. - Olivia Dean - Nice To Each Other
Olivia Dean is an English neo-soul singer who was named the Breakthrough Artist of the Year by Amazon Music in 2021. And in 2023 was selected as the BBC music introducing Artist of the Year. She recently put out this single, which will appear on her 4th coming album, "The Art of Loving." It sounds like a good message to start your Friday.
10 a.m. - Royel Otis - moody
Royel Otis, an Australian guitar-pop duo from Sydney, was formed in 2019 by Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic. Their musical style is described as indie pop, indie rock, new wave, pop, rock, post punk or psychedelic rock. This track is climbing the tracks.
11 a.m. - Emily Brimlow - Lil Bit (feat. The Elovaters)
Emily Brimlow is a soul singer-songwriter originally from British Columbia, Canada. She's now living in Huntington Beach, CA and is known for her unique blend of soul, R&B, hip hop, and world music. Check out her breezy sound with this song.
1 p.m. - The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers
This fresh track is the title track from The Black Keys forthcoming album, which is due out in August. As the lyrics of the song say, if there's no rain in your life, there will be no flowers. Sometimes things go badly and we have to move on.
2 p.m. - Fantastic Cat - Later On
Fantastic Cat has a bio on their website too cheeky for me to try to recreate authoritatively here. The inspiration for their sophomore album came from a "transformative journey into the spiritual vortices of the Pocono Mountains", resulting in "a bewildering blend of stepdad rock and in-law country." (You should go read the 7 paragraphs for yourself!) Their humor spreads to the name of their new album, which is " Now That's What I Call Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat (Deluxe Edition)." Check out this track and see if you like what they're laying down.
3 p.m. - My Morning Jacket - Everyday Magic
My Morning Jacket is known for their diverse range of musical styles. Including southern rock, psychedelic rock, R&B and funk. This track, "Everyday Magic," is from their latest album.
4 p.m. - The Brothers Comatose - Golden Grass
The Brothers Comatose are a roots infused bluegrass band based in San Francisco, CA, known for their infectious blend of Americana folk and traditional bluegrass. Their sound draws from a variety of influences, including old time, bluegrass, country and rock. They make it their own with a modern twist and the strong emphasis on storytelling. "Golden Grass" is their new track.
5 p.m. - Charlie Musselwhite - Hip Shakin' Mama
81-year-old Charlie Musselwhite is living proof that great music only gets better with age. Musselwhite was part of the Chicago Blues Revival in the 60s alongside Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and everyone else on the Southside of Chicago. He's revered as an elder statesman of the Blues today, as is evinced in his new album, "Look Out Highway."
6 p.m. - Sweet Talk - Hurricane
Sweet Talk is a six-piece band from Melbourne joined together by their mutual appreciation of late nights, 70s grooves, classic songwriting, and improvisational jams. This song is from their debut album "Switch On."
7 p.m. - Avi Kaplan - Peace Somehow
Avi Kaplan was previously a member of the group Pentatonix, but after years of rushing from one stadium show to the next, he stepped away far away to a cabin in the woods outside Nashville. Amidst the farms and forests, he's found a depth of inspiration and a vocal liberation. Try this fresh track out and see what you think.
8 p.m. - Mo Lowda & the Humble - Sara's Got Big Plans
This is a brand new song from Mo Lowda & the Humble from their forthcoming album "Tailing the Ghost." They are an indie rock band from Philadelphia. And if you can wait a while, they're scheduled to perform live at the Urban lounge in Salt Lake in early October. In the meantime, enjoy this fresh track.
9 p.m. - The Kooks - Tough At The Top
The Kooks are an indie rock band formed in 2004 in Brighton, UK. Their music is primarily influenced by the 1960s British invasion movement and post-punk revival of the new millennium. The Kooks will be at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake tomorrow night with lovelytheband if you want to see them perform live. This one is from their new album "Never/Know."