Fresh Tracks Friday | June 13, 2025

9 a.m. - Olivia Dean - Nice To Each Other

Olivia Dean is an English neo-soul singer who was named the Breakthrough Artist of the Year by Amazon Music in 2021. And in 2023 was selected as the BBC music introducing Artist of the Year. She recently put out this single, which will appear on her 4th coming album, "The Art of Loving." It sounds like a good message to start your Friday.

10 a.m. - Royel Otis - moody

Royel Otis, an Australian guitar-pop duo from Sydney, was formed in 2019 by Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic. Their musical style is described as indie pop, indie rock, new wave, pop, rock, post punk or psychedelic rock. This track is climbing the tracks.

11 a.m. - Emily Brimlow - Lil Bit (feat. The Elovaters)

Emily Brimlow is a soul singer-songwriter originally from British Columbia, Canada. She's now living in Huntington Beach, CA and is known for her unique blend of soul, R&B, hip hop, and world music. Check out her breezy sound with this song.

1 p.m. - The Black Keys - No Rain, No Flowers

This fresh track is the title track from The Black Keys forthcoming album, which is due out in August. As the lyrics of the song say, if there's no rain in your life, there will be no flowers. Sometimes things go badly and we have to move on.

2 p.m. - Fantastic Cat - Later On

Fantastic Cat has a bio on their website too cheeky for me to try to recreate authoritatively here. The inspiration for their sophomore album came from a "transformative journey into the spiritual vortices of the Pocono Mountains", resulting in "a bewildering blend of stepdad rock and in-law country." (You should go read the 7 paragraphs for yourself!) Their humor spreads to the name of their new album, which is " Now That's What I Call Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat (Deluxe Edition)." Check out this track and see if you like what they're laying down.

3 p.m. - My Morning Jacket - Everyday Magic

My Morning Jacket is known for their diverse range of musical styles. Including southern rock, psychedelic rock, R&B and funk. This track, "Everyday Magic," is from their latest album.

4 p.m. - The Brothers Comatose - Golden Grass

The Brothers Comatose are a roots infused bluegrass band based in San Francisco, CA, known for their infectious blend of Americana folk and traditional bluegrass. Their sound draws from a variety of influences, including old time, bluegrass, country and rock. They make it their own with a modern twist and the strong emphasis on storytelling. "Golden Grass" is their new track.

5 p.m. - Charlie Musselwhite - Hip Shakin' Mama

81-year-old Charlie Musselwhite is living proof that great music only gets better with age. Musselwhite was part of the Chicago Blues Revival in the 60s alongside Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and everyone else on the Southside of Chicago. He's revered as an elder statesman of the Blues today, as is evinced in his new album, "Look Out Highway."

6 p.m. - Sweet Talk - Hurricane

Sweet Talk is a six-piece band from Melbourne joined together by their mutual appreciation of late nights, 70s grooves, classic songwriting, and improvisational jams. This song is from their debut album "Switch On."

7 p.m. - Avi Kaplan - Peace Somehow

Avi Kaplan was previously a member of the group Pentatonix, but after years of rushing from one stadium show to the next, he stepped away far away to a cabin in the woods outside Nashville. Amidst the farms and forests, he's found a depth of inspiration and a vocal liberation. Try this fresh track out and see what you think.

8 p.m. - Mo Lowda & the Humble - Sara's Got Big Plans

This is a brand new song from Mo Lowda & the Humble from their forthcoming album "Tailing the Ghost." They are an indie rock band from Philadelphia. And if you can wait a while, they're scheduled to perform live at the Urban lounge in Salt Lake in early October. In the meantime, enjoy this fresh track.