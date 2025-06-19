Fresh Tracks Friday | June 20, 2025

9 a.m. - Aysanabee - Home

Aysanabee is an award-winning Oji-Cree artist with a swirling mix of indie, soul, and electronic sounds and pulse-quickening fingerpicking. Aysanabee made history as the first Indigenous artist to win Canada's JUNO Awards for Alternative Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year in 2024. As his website explains, “Home” is the link between impermanence and acceptance, capturing the instant between what has been and what could be.

10 a.m. - Ryan Innes & Seibold - Rise Like a River

Ryan Innes is a BYU graduate and Utah local with a powerful and soul-evoking vocal talent. In 2013, he was a contestant on NBC's The Voice, and in 2020, he also appeared on NBC's "Songland." He often performs in Park City, so go see him and tell him you heard him on KPCW!

11 a.m. - Molly Tuttle - That's Gonna Leave a Mark

Grammy-winning bluegrass sensation Molly Tuttle takes the stage at Canyons Village at Park City on August 8th, in concert alongside Lukas Nelson. Molly Tuttle is known for her lightning-fast flatpicking, soulful songwriting, and genre-defying creativity in the Americana and bluegrass scenes. This is her brand new release.

1 p.m. - Tash Sultana - Milk & Honey

Tash Sultana is a 29-year old Aussie singer/songwriter, producer, engineer, entrepreneur, and multi-instrumentalist. Sultana once sold out Red Rocks in 5 minutes of presale ticket sales. You have your chance to see them locally this summer at Red Butte Garden, appearing with Lime Cordiale on June 22nd.

2 p.m. - David Shaw - Arms of the River

David Shaw, frontman of the multi-platinum selling band The Revivalists, is soon to release his sophomore record "Take A Look Inside," which sees him exploring life and love against an organically created backdrop of hazy acoustic guitar, ethereal piano, and bluesy grooves. This song is a soulful slow dance called "Arms of the River." David Shaw with The Revivalists will be performing at Deer Valley this summer on August 29th.

3 p.m. - Jonah Tolchin & Asher Roth - MY ISLAND

Born and raised in central New Jersey, Tolchin began his career as a DIY artist, hitting the road as a teenager and self-releasing his own music until he could sign with a record label. His musical work is steeped in the blues but also shows influences of contemporary folk, vintage pop, and classic R&B. This song is brand new from him, and is a nice summer track for dreaming about your favorite island getaway.

4 p.m. - Mt. Joy - Pink Lady

Mt. Joy is a five-piece indie rock band based in Los Angeles with roots in Philadelphia. They recently released their fourth LP "Hope We have Fun," a statement-wish for their continued rise, and increase in popularity, on the music scene. This is a fun, funky, syncopated romp.

5 p.m. - Niko Moon - BOAT SONG

Who do you know with a boat? Tell them you'll bring the tunes if they take you out, and bring this new track from Niko Moon!

6 p.m. - Galactic & Irma Thomas - Puppet On Your String

This new song is from the album "Audience With the Queen," a collaboration album by Irma Thomas with Galactic. Irma Thomas is widely known as The Queen of Soul, and even at age 81, she's still reigning and loving every minute of it. Let's get soulful on this fresh track.

7 p.m. - Dexter and The Moonrocks - Sarahtonin

Dexter and the Moonrocks released their "Happy Too Be Here" EP last month. They seem to have a wry sense of humor, personifying the neurotransmitter and hormone with a woman's name. Also, their Spotify bio says, "Our entire lives we dreamed of being pool cleaners, but I guess this will work out." Here's hoping it works out for the four guys from Abilene, Texas.

8 p.m. - Jason Scott & The High Heat - High Country

Caught halfway between amplified Americana and heartland roots-rock, Jason Scott & the High Heat create a sweeping, dynamic sound that reaches far beyond the traditions of their Oklahoma City home. Considered too loud for folk music and too textured for Red Dirt Americana, theirs is the sound of a band rooted in groove, grit, and its own singular spirit. Songwriter and band leader Jason Scott was raised Pentecostal and trained as a preacher. He brings a storyteller's delivery and an unique perspective about life, love, and listlessness in the modern world to his writing.