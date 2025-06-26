Fresh Tracks Friday | June 27, 2025

9 a.m. - DISPATCH - The Night Young

DISPATCH is the first of three bands spelling their name in all capital letters this week! They are performing this summer at Red Butte Gardens on August 5th with Jon Butler, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donovan Frankenreiter.

10 a.m. - Elbow - Sober

Elbow is a British rock band from Manchester, England. Maybe you saw them perform in the closing ceremonies of London's Olympics? "Sober" is their latest release.

11 a.m. - Wyatt Pike - Leatherman

Wyatt Pike is a Park City local and graduate of Park City high school, currently pursuing his career in music. This beautiful track is a tribute to Wyatt's dad and was released on Father's Day. He debuted the song live in the KPCW studios on the Community Campfire show two weeks ago.

1 p.m. - Anderson East - Never Meant To Hurt You

Anderson East's latest album, "Worthy," came out in May. It is a reintroduction to East, showcasing him as a more confident, commanding and affecting artist. On this fresh track, his soulful voice cuts deep with raw emotion befitting a sorrowful break up.

2 p.m. - Dawes - Time Spent in Los Angeles

"Time Spent in Los Angeles" is a reflective anthem from Dawes that captures the beauty and heartbreak of chasing dreams in the City of Angels. It blends Laurel Canyon warmth with lyrical honesty. Dawes will be part of this year's Park City Song Summit, August 14th to 16th.

3 p.m. - Katie Kadan - Without You

Katie Kadan is a classically-inspired soul diva for a brand new age, sharing her growth toward self respect through the empowering joy of music. She took third place on The Voice's Season 17 in 2019, impressing judges and fans alike with her big style, big voice, and ability to leave her heart on the stage each night.

4 p.m. - Mt. Joy - Wild and Rotten

Mt. Joy and Nathaniel Rateliff collaborated on a new song called "Wild and Rotten," which was released at the end of last month, and appears on Mt. Joy's latest album, "Hope We Have Fun." Rateliff's rich, world-weary vocals intertwine with Mt Joy's signature indie-warmth on this new track.

5 p.m. - Andy Frasco & The U.N. - How to Cure a Heartbreak

Brace yourself — Andy Frasco is back with another unfiltered dose of chaotic wisdom and soul called "How To Cure a Heartbreak." According to Andy, it's not by meditating or journaling. Your next chance to catch Andy Frasco live is September 11th at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake.

6 p.m. - The Red Clay Strays - Wanna Be Loved (Live AF from Callaghan's)

On this live track from The Red Clay Strays, they rip your heart out and hand it back to you with a southern drawl. "Wanna Be Loved" is equal parts heartbreak, swagger, and back-porch confession.

7 p.m. - KIRBY - The Man

KIRBY's velvet vocals and razor-sharp truth are presented in this groove-soaked takedown wrapped in sass and soul. "The Man" is new from KIRBY.

8 p.m. - HIRIE & Cas Haley - Messing Around

HIRIE grew up with many multicultural influences as a result of her father’s career as a United Nations worker. When her family transferred from Europe to Hawaii, she found what she considered her spiritual home and found her way into the musical scene. On this Reggae-esque tune she teams up with Cas Hawley. Hirie will be performing in Salt Lake City in October at Granary Live.