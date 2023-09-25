© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Wasatch County and MIDA meeting brings stakeholders together to talk about Mayflower progress

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:19 PM MDT

Wasatch County MIDA Liaison Mike Davis has a recap from last Thursday's meeting

Topics discussed:

  • MIDA's input on not allowing snowboarding for its military members at the new resort.
  • Taxes and how they will be collected with respect to lift tickets sales collected by Deer Valley.
  • The hotel under construction and the approval for the building of two other future hotels.
  • Future afforable housing and employee housing to be built.
  • How MIDA is working with Wasatch County's night sky ordinance compliance.
