Wasatch County and MIDA meeting brings stakeholders together to talk about Mayflower progress
Wasatch County MIDA Liaison Mike Davis has a recap from last Thursday's meeting
Topics discussed:
- MIDA's input on not allowing snowboarding for its military members at the new resort.
- Taxes and how they will be collected with respect to lift tickets sales collected by Deer Valley.
- The hotel under construction and the approval for the building of two other future hotels.
- Future afforable housing and employee housing to be built.
- How MIDA is working with Wasatch County's night sky ordinance compliance.