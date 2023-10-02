New K9 officer added to the Summit County Sheriff Department
Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues.
Law enforcement issues discussed:
- Poaching incidents on the 910 cattle ranch
- "Roxii" the moose being put down
- K9 officer "Kobo" retired and new K9 "Cooper" have been added to the force, bringing the team to 4 nartcoics dogs and 1 tracking dog
- The bike tracking "sting" program results
- Trailhead parked vehicle "smash and grab" thefts