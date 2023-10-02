© 2023 KPCW

New K9 officer added to the Summit County Sheriff Department

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT

Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues.

Law enforcement issues discussed:

  • Poaching incidents on the 910 cattle ranch
  • "Roxii" the moose being put down
  • K9 officer "Kobo" retired and new K9 "Cooper" have been added to the force, bringing the team to 4 nartcoics dogs and 1 tracking dog
  • The bike tracking "sting" program results
  • Trailhead parked vehicle "smash and grab" thefts
