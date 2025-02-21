© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Mathematics professor explains ranked choice voting

By Roger Goldman
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:33 PM MST
A person casts her ballot at a polling station.
bizoo_n - stock.adobe.com
/
131791279
A person casts her ballot at a polling station.

Professor Alan Perry of Utah Valley University discusses ranked choice voting (RCV), also known as instant runoff voting, and its implementation in Utah since 2022.

Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, with the process eliminating candidates with the least first-choice votes and redistributing their votes until a majority is reached. Perry highlighted ranked choice voting's efficiency, avoiding strategic voting issues, and its potential to encourage more centrist candidates.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman