Mathematics professor explains ranked choice voting
Professor Alan Perry of Utah Valley University discusses ranked choice voting (RCV), also known as instant runoff voting, and its implementation in Utah since 2022.
Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, with the process eliminating candidates with the least first-choice votes and redistributing their votes until a majority is reached. Perry highlighted ranked choice voting's efficiency, avoiding strategic voting issues, and its potential to encourage more centrist candidates.