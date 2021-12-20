© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Dining in Park City During the Holidays

Published December 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM MST
ginger_wicks.png

Dining in Park City over the holiday season will be tough, says Ginger Wicks, with the Park City Restaurant Association.

We are entering a very busy season for Park City and Park City’s restaurants. Select restaurants are offering festive dine-in for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, however, if you have not made a reservation you’ll be out of luck.

Here joining us this morning is Ginger Wicks, with the Park City Area Restaurant Association, to let us know how we can still enjoy world-class dining over the next few weeks.

