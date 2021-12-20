Dining in Park City During the Holidays
Dining in Park City over the holiday season will be tough, says Ginger Wicks, with the Park City Restaurant Association.
We are entering a very busy season for Park City and Park City’s restaurants. Select restaurants are offering festive dine-in for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, however, if you have not made a reservation you’ll be out of luck.
Here joining us this morning is Ginger Wicks, with the Park City Area Restaurant Association, to let us know how we can still enjoy world-class dining over the next few weeks.