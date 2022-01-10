© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Lococo | Magic Hot Cocoa

Published January 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST
Kaitlin McHugh and Anna Bloom.png

Kaitlin and Anna, Park City natives, and creators of Lococo, highlight how each cup of their unique adaptogenic hot cocoa recipe delivers magic for your mind + body + spirit.

Kaitlin McHugh and Anna Bloom, Park City natives sought a restorative elixir to help them through the shutdown.

After rounds of taste tests with friends and family, their remedy was born: LOCOCO — a delectable, nutrient-dense treat. Each cup of their unique adaptogenic hot cocoa recipe delivers magic for your mind + body + spirit.

Tags

Mountain MoneyMountain MoneyMade in Park City
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells