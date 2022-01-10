Lococo | Magic Hot Cocoa
Kaitlin and Anna, Park City natives, and creators of Lococo, highlight how each cup of their unique adaptogenic hot cocoa recipe delivers magic for your mind + body + spirit.
Kaitlin McHugh and Anna Bloom, Park City natives sought a restorative elixir to help them through the shutdown.
After rounds of taste tests with friends and family, their remedy was born: LOCOCO — a delectable, nutrient-dense treat. Each cup of their unique adaptogenic hot cocoa recipe delivers magic for your mind + body + spirit.