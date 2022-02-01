Medical Marijuana in Utah

On November 6, 2018, 53% of Utah voters approved Proposal 2 — the Medical Cannabis Act Utah and Utah’s medical cannabis program launched in March 2020. To date, there are more than 41,000 Utahns with active medical cannabis cards who can purchase medical cannabis products from pharmacies in the state.

Here to provide insight into this new industry is Chris Jeffrey, CEO of WholesomeCo, a Medical Cannabis dispensary in Bountiful. Chris has a background in cannabis and served as the CEO of Leafly 2017 - Leafly is a website focused on cannabis use and education.