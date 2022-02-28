© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

A Field Guide to Digital Transformation

Published February 28, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST
Senior digital transformation adviser and educator Thomas Erl discusses leveraging technology innovations in his new book A FIELD GUIDE TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION.

In A FIELD GUIDE TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, senior digital transformation adviser and educator Thomas Erl provides a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand coverage of essential digital transformation topics in a visual, plain-English guide written for business and IT professionals alike.

Digital transformation has taken both business and technology communities by storm. By leveraging contemporary technology innovations such as Robotic Process Automation and artificial intelligence and applying modern business strategies, companies have an opportunity to improve and grow their businesses and leap ahead of competitors.

Mountain Money Book DiscussionMountain MoneyDigital Transformation
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
