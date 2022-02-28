In A FIELD GUIDE TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, senior digital transformation adviser and educator Thomas Erl provides a comprehensive yet easy-to-understand coverage of essential digital transformation topics in a visual, plain-English guide written for business and IT professionals alike.

Digital transformation has taken both business and technology communities by storm. By leveraging contemporary technology innovations such as Robotic Process Automation and artificial intelligence and applying modern business strategies, companies have an opportunity to improve and grow their businesses and leap ahead of competitors.