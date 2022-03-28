Tarik Sedky | Founder of Mockly | Mar. 28, 2022
Tarik Sedky, founder of Mockly, joins Mountain Money to discuss the best alcohol-free ingredient to hit your cocktail shaker since the ice.
Mockly is on a mission to liberate spirited drinkers from the dull and lifeless world of alcohol-free beverages. Whether you’re sober, sober curious, pacing yourself or living your at-home mixology dream life, Mockly is for flavor lovers who know how to have a good time no matter what’s in their cup.
Tarik Sedky joins us to share about his creation and his journey.
Do you have a topic you’d like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org