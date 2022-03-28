© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Tarik Sedky | Founder of Mockly | Mar. 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
tarik sedky

Tarik Sedky, founder of Mockly, joins Mountain Money to discuss the best alcohol-free ingredient to hit your cocktail shaker since the ice.

Mockly is on a mission to liberate spirited drinkers from the dull and lifeless world of alcohol-free beverages.  Whether you’re sober, sober curious, pacing yourself or living your at-home mixology dream life, Mockly is for flavor lovers who know how to have a good time no matter what’s in their cup.

Tarik Sedky joins us to share about his creation and his journey.

Do you have a topic you’d like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyMocklyTarik Sedky
