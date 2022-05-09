Riverhorse's 2022 Summer Wine Series

Riverhorse on Main invites guests to an exclusive wine dinner featuring Oregon’s Adelsheim Vineyards on Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. The 4-course dinner thoughtfully prepared by Riverhorse’s renowned culinary team will feature carefully curated Adelsheim wine pairings, appetizers, and intimate reception in the Riverhorse on Main Chef’s Room.

Owner Seth Adams joins us this morning to talk about the Summer Wine Series and other happenings this summer.