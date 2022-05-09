© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Riverhorse's 2022 Summer Wine Series

Published May 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
Seth Adams

Seth Adams of Riverhorse Restaurant Group wraps up the show by talking about their 2022 Summer Wine Series and the Berrett Lane Block Party on June 4th.

Riverhorse on Main invites guests to an exclusive wine dinner featuring Oregon’s Adelsheim Vineyards on Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. The 4-course dinner thoughtfully prepared by Riverhorse’s renowned culinary team will feature carefully curated Adelsheim wine pairings, appetizers, and intimate reception in the Riverhorse on Main Chef’s Room.

Owner Seth Adams joins us this morning to talk about the Summer Wine Series and other happenings this summer.

Mountain Money Seth AdamsRiverhorse On MainAdelsheim VineyardsSummer Wine Series
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
