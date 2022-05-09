© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Utah’s New Americans Task Force

Published May 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
Xiao and El-Deiry

Members of Utah’s New Americans Task Force reveal research highlighting the vital role the country's foreign-born population play in Utah’s fast-growing economy and most in-demand fields.

Last Tuesday, Utah’s New Americans Task Force released new research from the American Immigration Council highlighting the key role New Americans play in Utah as participants in the state’s workforce and as taxpayers, consumers, entrepreneurs, international students, and more. This research brief, prepared in partnership with Economic Development Corporation of Utah, uses American Community Survey data to show the demographic and economic contributions that immigrants are making across the Beehive State.

Joining Mountain Money this morning to discuss the findings in the report are two members of the task force. Natalie El-Deiry with the Director of Immigration and New American Integration, Utah Immigration Assistance Center in the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Ze Min Xiao is the Director of the Center for Economic Opportunity & Belonging at the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

