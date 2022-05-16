© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Wasatch CAPS Program

Published May 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT
Weston Broadbent

Weston Broadbent, Wasatch CAPS Director, talks about the partnership between Wasatch High School students, local businesses, and industry mentors.

The Wasatch Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) is a partnership between Wasatch High School students, local business, and industry mentors. CAPS students develop critical thinking and problem solving skills by working in collaborative groups to complete real-world projects while being mentored by industry partners.

Joining Mountain Money this morning to discuss this is the Director of the Wasatch CAPS program Weston Broadbent.

Mountain Money Wasatch High SchoolWasatch CAPSWeston Broadbent
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman