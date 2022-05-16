Wasatch CAPS Program
Weston Broadbent, Wasatch CAPS Director, talks about the partnership between Wasatch High School students, local businesses, and industry mentors.
The Wasatch Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) is a partnership between Wasatch High School students, local business, and industry mentors. CAPS students develop critical thinking and problem solving skills by working in collaborative groups to complete real-world projects while being mentored by industry partners.
Joining Mountain Money this morning to discuss this is the Director of the Wasatch CAPS program Weston Broadbent.