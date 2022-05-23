© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

The State of the Wasatch Back

Published May 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT
Mallory Bateman

Mallory Bateman with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute provided The State of the Wasatch Back presentation at last Tuesday’s Wasatch Back Economic Summit. Bateman joins us today to share some of the highlights from her presentation.

At last Tuesday’s Wasatch Back Economic Summit, Mallory Bateman with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute gave an overview of The State of the Wasatch Back.

Bateman, the Director of Demographic Research and State Data Coordinator at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute joins us today to share some of the highlights from her presentation.

Tags

Mountain Money Kem C. Gardner Policy InstituteMallory Bateman
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow