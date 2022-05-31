Tim Mak, NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent, on the corruption and downfall of the NRA
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT
Doug Wells and Roger Goldman of Mountain Money speak with Tim Mak, NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent and author of Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA. In his book, he reveals the corruption and ongoing downfall of the NRA.
