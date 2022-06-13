© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

The Great Stewardess Rebellion

Published June 13, 2022 at 11:24 AM MDT
The Great Stewardess Rebellion book cover

Author Nell McShane Wulfhart unveils the empowering stories included her new book The Great Stewardess Rebellion: How Women Launched a Workplace Revolution at 30,000 Feet.

That was the soundtrack to a 1972 television ad for the now defunct National Airlines. Not much subtle about it, was there. The ad featured a series of young attractive women beckoning passengers to come on and fly me.

From the beginning of commercial air travel in this country, airlines featured attractive women as hostesses in the sky, creating an inviting environment for the key demographic, the male business traveler.

While the image in popular culture was one of glamor, the reality of the job was that it was hard work with low pay. The requirements imposed by the airlines on the almost exclusively female flight attendants, or stewardesses as they were then called were breathtaking in their scope and sexism.

But over many years, the flight attendants banded together to fight for improved pay and working conditions. The story of that fight is laid out in Nell McShane Wulfhart’s new book, The Great Stewardess Rebellion: How Women Launched a Workplace Revolution at 30,000 Feet.

Tags

Mountain Money Nell McShane WulfhartBook DiscussionSexism
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow