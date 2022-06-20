Liv Pro Golf Series Insights

The LIV Pro Golf Series, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund launched this month and plans to dish out $255 million in total purses. The eight-event series has four U.S. sites, plus single events in the United Kingdom, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

The LIV Golf Series, led by Greg Norman, is set up to rival the traditional PGA and DP World Tours.

Sports writer and Park City local Lisa Antonucci joins us to share the storylines surrounding this new series.