© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Liv Pro Golf Series Insights

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM MDT
LIV Golf.jpg
ADRIAN DENNIS
/

Sports writer Lisa Antonucci discusses the new pro golf LIV series and the storylines surrounding it.

The LIV Pro Golf Series, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund launched this month and plans to dish out $255 million in total purses. The eight-event series has four U.S. sites, plus single events in the United Kingdom, Thailand and Saudi Arabia.

The LIV Golf Series, led by Greg Norman, is set up to rival the traditional PGA and DP World Tours.

Sports writer and Park City local Lisa Antonucci joins us to share the storylines surrounding this new series.

Tags

Mountain Money Lisa Antonuccigolf
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman