Next Up:
0:00
0:00
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Single-Family Home Rentals

Published August 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT
DH photo.jpg
Processed with VSCO with g3 preset Processed with VSCO with f2 preset

David Howard, Executive Director of the National Rental Home Council joins us this morning to discuss the impacts of single-family rentals on housing markets, the community need they meet and the changes from institutional investors entering the marketplace.

Mountain Money David HowardNational Rental Home Council
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow