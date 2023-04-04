Author on new book, 'Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream'

Two weeks ago, Mountain Money we interviewed former Senator Phil Gramm about his book, “The Myth of American Inequality.” Gramm argued that widely used government estimates of inequality are vastly overstated and that the American dream was alive and well based on movements by individuals between income quintiles over their lives.

Now a different perspective. In her new book, “Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream,” author Alissa Quart argues that the “do it yourself” ethos has steered society away from constructive collective solutions and is in many ways based on myths and false perceptions.