Mountain Money

World Trade Center Utah – business delegations and trade missions

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published May 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM MDT

Dustin Daugherty highlights World Trade Center Utah’s recent business delegations and trade missions.

WTC Utah was established in 2006 to promote international trade and give Utah a platform on the global stage.

WTC Utah recently led business delegations to Ukraine, the Paris Air Show and Southeast Asia. The organization is also supporting the governor-led trade mission to France and the United Kingdom to create opportunities for Utah businesses and to expand Utah’s global influence.

