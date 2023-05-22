World Trade Center Utah – business delegations and trade missions
Dustin Daugherty highlights World Trade Center Utah’s recent business delegations and trade missions.
WTC Utah was established in 2006 to promote international trade and give Utah a platform on the global stage.
WTC Utah recently led business delegations to Ukraine, the Paris Air Show and Southeast Asia. The organization is also supporting the governor-led trade mission to France and the United Kingdom to create opportunities for Utah businesses and to expand Utah’s global influence.