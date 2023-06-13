© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Author shares latest work, 'When the Heavens Went on Sale'

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM MDT

Author Ashlee Vance shares her new book, "When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach."

In 2008, small entrepreneurial companies in Silicon Valley began racing to put small satellites into space cheaply and rapidly. And indeed, the number of satellites orbiting the earth has exploded in recent years.

Author Ashlee Vance has had a front row seat to this revolution and tells an out-of-this-world story in her new book “When the Heavens Went on Sale: The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space into Reach.”

Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
