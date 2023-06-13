Utah's 40 Women Over 40 making a difference

Utah 40 Over 40 was co-founded in March of 2022 by Robyn Cohen, Diane Acevedo and Julia Deaver to recognize women in their 40s and above who are making an impact in the Utah community. All three co-founders are women over 40 who represent a range of experience and industries.

Robyn Cohen, Diane Acevedo and Julia Deaver talk about the vision for Utah’s 40 Over 40.

