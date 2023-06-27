© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

'The Corporation and the Twentieth Century: The History of American Business Enterprise'

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published June 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT

The development of the American economy over the last 150 years or so is tightly intertwined with the growth and evolution of the American corporation.

The nature of corporations has shifted and evolved in numerous ways in response to technological, political and other challenges.

Author Richard Langlois has written a book that is part history, part economic, part sociology and all fascinating about corporate history from the 19th century to the present.

