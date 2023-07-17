UVU Launches Event Management Degree

Responding to accelerating job growth in the rapidly expanding area of conferences, trade shows, and meetings, Utah Valley University (UVU) has announced a new bachelor’s degree in event management.

The new major, UVU’s 92nd bachelor’s program, will be offered through the Woodbury School of Business and is the first degree of its kind in Utah.

Joining us this morning to highlight this new program is Jessica Ballard, Professional in Residence in the Event Management/Hospitality Management Program as part of the Woodbury School of Business at Utah Valley University.