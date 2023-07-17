© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

UVU Launches Event Management Degree

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug Wells
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM MDT
Jessica Ballard, Organizational Leadership - Utah Valley University Woodbury School of Business staff and faculty pose for portraits in the Photo Studio on the UVU Campus in Orem, Utah on Monday September 10, 2018. (Jay Drowns / UVU Marketing)
Jay Drowns/UVU Marketing
/
UVU
Jessica Ballard, Organizational Leadership - Utah Valley University Woodbury School of Business staff and faculty pose for portraits in the Photo Studio on the UVU Campus in Orem, Utah on Monday September 10, 2018. (Jay Drowns / UVU Marketing)

Responding to accelerating job growth in the rapidly expanding area of conferences, trade shows, and meetings, Utah Valley University (UVU) has announced a new bachelor’s degree in event management.

The new major, UVU’s 92nd bachelor’s program, will be offered through the Woodbury School of Business and is the first degree of its kind in Utah.

Joining us this morning to highlight this new program is Jessica Ballard, Professional in Residence in the Event Management/Hospitality Management Program as part of the Woodbury School of Business at Utah Valley University.

Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
