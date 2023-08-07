© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Nightly rental trends and best practices for property owners

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published August 7, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT
Eric Schramm

Deer Valley Resort’s Homeowner Liaison, Jenna Sommer, discusses trends in the nightly rental business.

Deer Valley has been in the property management space since 2009. As tHomeowner Liaison for the past year, Jenna Sommer thrives on working closely with Deer Valley’s homeowners, helping them understand the value of rental management and providing exceptional service.

Jenna joins us this morning to discuss trends in the nightly rental business.

https://www.deervalley.com/park-city-rental-management/home

